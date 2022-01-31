Carbone’s Ristorante in Hartford hopes for federal relief as restaurants continue struggling during pandemic

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A quiet Carbone’s sits closed on Franklin Avenue.

“It means a lot to my heart but we’re making decisions with our head,” said Vinny Carbone, owner of Carbone’s Ristorante.

Their doors shut down in March of 2020 for the first time in their 85-year history.

“I asked my dad what did Grandpa do in World War II, he said ‘we never had to close,'” Carbone said.

‘”If these walls could talk,’ as I always say to Vinny every time I walk in here,” said Scott Dolch, executive director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

Dolch said more federal money is desperately needed for struggling restaurants.

While the first round of money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund helped 1,300 restaurants, caterers and event venues in the state, Dolch said more than 2,000 still need help, and winter without outdoor dining along with the omicron variant only made it worse.

“When you see 51% of restaurants are worried about not making it through this winter, how that funding could potentially keep their doors open, that’s really the bigger piece,” Dolch said.

They are hoping to replenish that money and believe it could save 18,000 jobs. Hopefully, come spring Carbone’s will not be so quiet anymore.

“Breaking bread. That’s one of the greatest things you can do. So we really are optimistic,” Carbone said.

According to the National Restaurant Association, the first round of money to restaurants saved more than 900,000 jobs across the country. They believe a second installment would save more than 1.6 million more.