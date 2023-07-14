WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for three men who allegedly hit a woman’s vehicle in Windsor Locks, held her at gunpoint, and threatened to kill her before stealing her SUV.

Police said the armed carjacking happened around 10:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Route 75 and Schoephoester Road. According to police, the victim said she was going to the post office when a possible blue Acura sedan bumped the back of her 2020 Infinity QX80. She got out to look at the damage, and a man exited the Acura. She then said she was calling police.

As the victim walked back to her Infinity, two men with handguns grabbed her and dragged her back toward their car, police said.

According to police, the victim said the carjackers put a gun to her temple and another to her left torso. One of the men also allegedly told the woman, “If you scream, I’ll kill you,” police said.

A third man got into the driver’s side of her Infinity, and the others got into the Acura and a white Honda Civic. Police said the three suspects fled toward Suffield, leaving the victim “distraught and stranded.”

The victim called the Windsor Locks Police Department. She had a small laceration near her left temple but declined medical attention, police said.

Several items and cash were in the stolen Infinity, and police were able to follow the tracker in the car and found it unoccupied on Richards Street in New Britain. Police said it was towed back to the Windsor Locks Police Department for processing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (860) 627-1461.