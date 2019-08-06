Casino emerges as solution to fix XL Center

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–For as long as gambling has been discussed in Connecticut, the XL Center and downtown Hartford have been part of the discussion. It’s no different now.

With negotiations between the state and the two tribal casinos picking up again, it’s being reported, first by the Hartford Courant, that the XL Center is a location being discussed for future gambling expansion.

That’s either as a casino or potentially a sports book, if sports betting is legalized.

The tribes are at the table as potential operators. The proposed Tribal Winds Casino project in East Windsor appears stalled.

Last week, a group of legislators put together an option that would include the two tribal casinos operating a facility in Bridgeport and getting the exclusive right to operate online sports betting.

The XL Center needs hundreds of millions of dollars worth of renovations and legislation put forward in recent years to do so never went anywhere.

Of course, the governor’s office would need to be included in any discussions and thus far they are only keeping an open mind about the possible options.

Max Reiss, the governor’s spokesman, he says the governor will consider any option. The governor is concerned about litigation from MGM if the East Windsor Casino goes forward.

Reiss says the governor is interested in at least two things:

That any deal stops potential litigation That the deal is a good one for the state

