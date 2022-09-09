PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A black cat was left outside an animal hospital in Plainville, the police department said.

According to a post shared by the Plainville Police Department on Facebook, a black cat was left in a carrier outside of Ragged Mountain Animal Hospital on Friday. The carrier reads the name “Gowdy.”

Photo courtesy Plainville Police Department

Anyone who recognizes the cat or the name on the carrier is urged to contact Plainville Animal Control at (860) 747-1616.

While abandoning a pet is sad, it’s unfortunately a trend that shelters have seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. One facility, Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, said that it’s been more difficult to find animals a forever home due to the high volume of surrenders and abandonments; sometimes, they’re receiving 25 to 30 phone calls a day.

Even if you are financially struggling, the shelter said that leaving an animal outside is not the best option. Abandonment is illegal in Connecticut, so it’s best to find another solution through rescue groups, boarding services, or foster homes.

For tips and information regarding rehoming a pet, visit the Connecticut Humane Society’s site.