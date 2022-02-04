Catalytic converters stolen from nine Enfield senior center transport vehicles

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield police say catalytic converters were stolen from nine transport vehicles at the town senior center.

Seniors depend on these buses to get around town and make critical doctor’s appointments. Thieves nearly halted those services when they stole catalytic converters from the senior center’s fleet.

“We’re checking our video footage, we’re checking town video footage, we’re asking neighbors in the area to report if they saw anything out of the ordinary or anything out of concern,” said Chief Alaric Fox, Enfield Police Department.

They’re used for transportation around town and dial-a-ride services. Police say the crimes happened in broad daylight sometime between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. When the incident happened, the town really hustled to get the fleet back online. They had it operational within a number of hours.

“Our fleet division of public works got involved and luckily for us, they were able to get most of the vans back up and running by mid-morning because we wanted to make sure that services could be done during the day,” said Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, town manager. “This is a problem across the country and our state. In fact, that same night, Longmeadow, Massachusetts was hit right over the town line. We have to start reinforcing and improving our surveillance cameras.”

Police also want this to be a wake-up call for the public to take precautions with their own cars.

“Park vehicles in well-lit, secure areas whenever possible. If anything does seem out of the ordinary or is a source of concern, please don’t hesitate to call,” Chief Fox said.

