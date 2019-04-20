Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford celebrates Good Friday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Good Friday was also celebrated at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph in Hartford.

News 8 spoke with Archbishop Leonard Blair of the Archdiocese of Hartford about the meaning of Easter to catholics.

Archbishop Blair said, "Well I can't think of a better greeting for easter than the one that jesus gave to his startled apostoles when he appeared to them from the dead. And he said peace be with you because you know we think of a piece of the grave. With sadly for people they think is the end. And there's nothing more. But jesus came back from the dead and said peace be with you."

This Sunday at 10:00 a.m., the Cathedral of Saint Joseph will hold Easter mass.