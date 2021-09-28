Caught on camera: Enfield PD searching for alleged theft suspect who struck police cruiser

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Enfield Police are searching for a man accused of striking a police cruiser Sunday afternoon. The incident was captured on a police dashcam.

At around 1 p.m., Enfield Police Officers responded to a local retail establishment for a report of larceny and located the suspect inside his vehicle, which was parked in the parking lot.

Officers began interacting with the suspect in an attempt to identify him. Police said officers noticed him making movements inside the vehicle and thought he may have been reaching for a weapon, so they attempted to remove him from the car.

Photo: Enfield Police Department

Police said the suspect responded by backing up and forcing officers against a nearby vehicle before striking the cruiser.

“We are extremely relieved and lucky that no innocent bystanders or officers were seriously injured as a result of the suspect’s actions,” said Enfield Police in a Facebook post.

Police said patrol units were in pursuit of the vehicle but stopped shortly after the pursuit began due to the suspect’s reckless behavior.

The vehicle, a gray Honda CRV with Connecticut plate AW64774, was last seen on I-91 south in the area of Exit 35, according to police.

Photo: Enfield Police Department

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the Enfield Police Department at (860) 763-8911.