Caught on Camera: New Britain police officer punches man he’s trying to arrest

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)–The New Britain Police Department is launching an internal investigation after one of their police officers was caught on camera punching a man he was trying to arrest.

It happened in the middle of North Street last Friday.

Police said the man was resisting, but the man told News 8’s Mario Boone that he wasn’t.

Speaking through an interpreter, Dennis Ramos told News 8 he complied when officer Michael Slavin grabbed him from behind.

Ramos said the officer threw him on the floor and started to punch him in the face.

Ranos showed us his injuries from the beating on his shoulder, thigh, legs, finger, and knees.

Slavin was previously involved in a controversial 2017 fatal police shooting of local rapper Zoe Dowdell. That incident was also caught on video. Slavin and four more officers were later cleared in that case.

New Britain Chief of Police Chris Chute issued a statement saying,

“The video captures seconds of an encounter one of our officers had with a suspect who was resisting arrest and refusing to show his hands. As with all incidents where officers use physical force, there is a review process conducted by supervisors…What is alarming in this video is there are no bystanders coming to the aid of the officer or calling 911 to report the incident.” Chris Chute, New Britain Chief of Police

Community activist Pablo Rodriguez said there’s a good reason no one helped. “Because, again, of the lack of trust and communication with the residents and the police department.”

Slavin remains on duty, so when we asked Ramo what he would like to see done to the officer that hit him, he replied, “to pay like any criminal.”