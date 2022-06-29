AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — The cause of a house fire in Avon Wednesday is under investigation.

Around 3:30 p.m., police officers and firefighters were dispatched to a home on Wyngate Drive for a reported house fire.

Workers on the scene reported they could smell the odor of smoke and see flames near the roofline of the house, according to police. They immediately evacuated the house to call 911.

There were no injuries and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire, police said.

Fire departments from around the capital region assisted in fighting the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s office also responded to the scene.