CCDL gun rights advocates hold rally at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Supporters of the 2nd Amendment rallied on the steps of the State Capitol on Saturday morning.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Libertarian Party of CT sponsored the rally.

Their goal is to send a message to politicians and citizens to not buy into gun control schemes and other false narratives.

Maj Toure, the founder of Black Guns Matter, was a guest speaker at the event.

“I think what happens a lot of the time is negative portions of the media present as if the 2nd Amendment is only for white folk. And that’s the furthest thing from the truth. Harriet Tubman could tell you that. So really it’s about informing the people, especially urban populations and galvanizing and unifying people around the concept of freedom.” Maj Toure, Founder, Black Guns Matter

Toure will also be the feature speaker at the Libertarian National Convention in Texas next May.

