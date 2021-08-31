CCDL sues police chiefs from four CT towns over gun permit processes

FILE – In this April 5, 2014, file photo, a man open carries a 1911 handgun while at a CCDL gun rights rally at the Connecticut state capitol in Hartford. The Democratic co-chairmen of the Judiciary Committee, Sen. Gary Winfield and Rep. Steve Stafstrom, have introduced a bill to revamp Connecticut’s 1999 “red flag” law, which was the first in the country to allow judges to order someone’s guns seized upon evidence they are a danger to themselves or others. The bill would add relatives, household members and medical professionals, including physicians, physician assistants, nurses and psychologists. (Mike Orazzi/The Bristol Press via AP, File)

(WTNH) – A gun rights group is suing police chiefs from several cities and towns in Connecticut over their gun permit processes.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) says the police chiefs from New Haven, Waterbury, Hartford, and Bridgeport effectively ended the ability to get gun permits by intentionally and illegally slowing the licensing process.

They say that violates the Second Amendment.

“The folks involved in this talk until they’re blue in the face about how they support the police and they’re suing our police department, taking away resources from our police department. This group has a history of undermining all responsible gun control legislation. It’s unconscionable,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.

The police departments say they’re working on a response.