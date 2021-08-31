CCDL sues police chiefs from four CT towns over gun permit processes

(WTNH) – A gun rights group is suing police chiefs from several cities and towns in Connecticut over their gun permit processes.
The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) says the police chiefs from New Haven, Waterbury, Hartford, and Bridgeport effectively ended the ability to get gun permits by intentionally and illegally slowing the licensing process.
They say that violates the Second Amendment.
“The folks involved in this talk until they’re blue in the face about how they support the police and they’re suing our police department, taking away resources from our police department. This group has a history of undermining all responsible gun control legislation. It’s unconscionable,” said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker.
The police departments say they’re working on a response.