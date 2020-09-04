CCHD to offer free flu shots at drive-thru clinics in Hartford County

Doctor, patient and injection needle. Physician or nurse giving vaccine, flu or influenza shot in office room in hospital. Immunity, health care or HPV concept. Medical professional working.

HARTFORD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Central Connecticut Health District (CCHD) are encouraging people to get their flu shots, especially with the ongoing pandemic.

The CCHD will be hosting eight drive-thru flu clinics during the month of October in Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill and Wethersfield.

Participants will remain within their vehicles while being screened and vaccinated by the same process as a regular walk-in clinic. Pediatric drive-thru vaccination stations will also be made available for children 4-18 years of age and their family members. This area will have space for children to receive their shot outside of the car.

People are asked to bring their insurance card to the clinic to receive the vaccination for free.

“We bill Aetna, Anthem, CIGNA Healthcare, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, United Healthcare Medicare plans, and Medicare part B insurances,” officials said. “The cost for all others is $25; however, no one will be denied vaccination for inability to pay.”

More information can be found in the PDF below: