 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 8pm

CCHD to offer free flu shots at drive-thru clinics in Hartford County

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:
Vaccination flu vaccine mmr health

Doctor, patient and injection needle. Physician or nurse giving vaccine, flu or influenza shot in office room in hospital. Immunity, health care or HPV concept. Medical professional working.

HARTFORD COUNTY, Conn. (WTNH) — Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the Central Connecticut Health District (CCHD) are encouraging people to get their flu shots, especially with the ongoing pandemic.

The CCHD will be hosting eight drive-thru flu clinics during the month of October in Berlin, Newington, Rocky Hill and Wethersfield.

Participants will remain within their vehicles while being screened and vaccinated by the same process as a regular walk-in clinic. Pediatric drive-thru vaccination stations will also be made available for children 4-18 years of age and their family members. This area will have space for children to receive their shot outside of the car.

People are asked to bring their insurance card to the clinic to receive the vaccination for free.

“We bill Aetna, Anthem, CIGNA Healthcare, Connecticare, Harvard Pilgrim, United Healthcare Medicare plans, and Medicare part B insurances,” officials said. “The cost for all others is $25; however, no one will be denied vaccination for inability to pay.”

More information can be found in the PDF below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Lawmakers vote to extend Governor's executive order until February 2021

News /

Serious accident closes I-84 westbound in East Hartford

News /

Protesters rally against Governor's extension of emergency powers at State Capitol

News /

Bloomfield AMC reopens today to the public

News /

Bradley Intl. Airport asking Gov. Lamont to ease some COVID-19 restrictions for travelers in hopes travel will pick up

News /

Staff member at Glastonbury elementary school tests positive for Covid-19

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss