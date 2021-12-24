CCMC helps holiday miracles come true for parents of sick children

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Children’s Medical Center is not only taking care of sick children through the holidays but taking care of the holidays for their parents as well.

With many parents just wishing for a healthy holiday as their children fight to get better, they haven’t had time to shop or even think about the holidays, but the hospital has that covered with its Snowflake Shop.

Set up near the lobby of the hospital, it has toys for preschoolers, toddlers and older kids.

“By offering the Snowflake Shop, they can come in and it gives some control back to those parents to be able to choose the gifts that they really hope for, for their child, and have some of that magic through the holiday season,” said Lauren Turcotte with Connecticut Children’s.

This year, Connecticut Children’s has helped more than 125 families, a new record for the Snowflake Shop. It was open to all families in the hospital, celebrating all holidays.

Kristel Bolden-Grey of Bloomfield and her family have been in the hospital with her sick daughter since Thanksgiving. Through the Snowflake Shop, she was able to get a stuffed animal for her daughter to lay on, new pajamas, and some board games.

“This is perfect because I haven’t really had a chance to get any of the gifts that I was thinking about getting, so this made it easier,” Bolden-Grey said.

The hospital hopes to provide holiday relief to families who have been torn up by illness.

“I usually like to be the one that is giving, this time of year, but I can’t be the one because I am in here, so it is good to be on the other side,” Bolden-Grey said. “OK, shopping is done, what a relief.”

All of this was made possible not only by Connecticut Children’s but corporate sponsors, community members and families who have gone through in years past and been beneficiaries of the Snowflake Shop.