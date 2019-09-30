CCSU changes athletic schedules over EEE concerns

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — College campuses are taking no chances with the potentially-deadly EEE virus. Concerns about mosquitoes carrying the virus have schools rearranging athletic schedules and other outdoor events.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis fears have prompted major changes at public colleges around the state. At Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, precautions are in effect to keep students safe from the EEE virus.

When asked about the virus, Kenneth Little, a student athlete at CCSU, told News 8, “Never heard of it before, never. This is new to me. My coach warned me.”

Little, who is a runner on the CCSU track team said, “There is a lift session we have at 6:30 in the morning, and we would try to get our run in before that.”

But thanks to EEE, practice runs for the track team have been pushed until later in the morning.

CCSU is also providing free bug repellent to all students.

Olanrewaju Olamuyiwa, a student at CCSU, thought the initiative was great. “That means they care about us and they care about our health. It’s really important for us to be concerned and be aware about our health.”

According to state health authorities, EEE has turned up in 21 Connecticut cities and towns. Since the outbreak two people in the state have died of the virus.

Climate leaders believe the hot, damp summer fueled the mosquito-borne virus.

The fatal outbreak also prompted UCONN and several high schools in the state to move up football kickoff times.