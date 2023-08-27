NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Freshmen Central Connecticut State University students moved onto campus on Sunday.

Students and their loved ones hauled all their stuff into their rooms and said goodbye to their families.

Luckily, some said they were not moving too far from home.

“We’ve obviously toured other colleges out of state, and after looking at Central and saw everything they have to offer here,” father Rob Pantelone said. “It’s a great place, and we’re really excited for him.”

University leaders said 1,500 first-year students live on campus, representing 19 states, Puerto Rico, and 13 countries. In total, 91% of the students are from Connecticut.

Returning and transfer students are moving on Monday.