NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of Central Connecticut State University’s cafés is currently closed as officials investigate a possible food poisoning issue.

Central Connecticut State University Environment Health and Safety Department is working alongside the City of New Britain Department of Public Health and the food service provider Sodexo to investigate the potential food poisoning.

In the meantime, the Hilltop Café is temporarily closed, but the university said other cafeterias are open for students.

According to Central Connecticut State University, students can get services for any symptoms including nausea and diarrhea at the Student Wellness Center for free.

To make an appointment, students can call (860) 832-1926.