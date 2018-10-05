CCSU Professor uses his property to "scare" people into voting
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - For 20 years Professor Matt Warshauer has been using his front lawn in West Hartford and Halloween not only to scare people into thinking, but scare or coax them into voting. Something he teaches his students at Central Connecticut State University.
“I have told my students this semester, This coming election, 2018 and 2020, the most important election in my entire lifetime, and if they are on the sidelines, we have big problems.”
The professor says it is all about dialogue, opening up a conversation between the right and the left, and also digging deeper and opening up an inner dialogue.
“It’s about posing questions to yourself and asking and plumbing the depths of your values and your ethics to try and determine 'What do I really believe?', and 'Does what’s going on in our government represent what I believe?' That is the most important thing!"
To help engage and create a dialogue, at the end of the display he has a writing wall labeled "hope" and "fear". You can leave a short comment about the good and bad in America.
This year, the professor is taking it another step further by creating a documentary with an independent filmmaker. They want you to come to the display, look at the ideas and send in your own views on the cell phone with your family and friends. They will stitch them together in a documentary.
“Don’t just be a hater, don’t just be a lover, come out and say 'This is why I think this'. It’s too easy to just send the snippy little email that says 'you stink!'”
The display is on North Main Street, just two blocks north of the center. You can’t miss it.
-
