CCSU students move back into dorms Tuesday with plans for frequent COVID testing

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain are moving back into their dorms Tuesday.

All students were given a rapid test in their cars as soon as they got to campus. Those who tested negative were escorted to their dorms.

The students are being tested again frequently. All students will quarantine for a week before classes start next tuesday. They have access to their assigned dorm, dining hall and designated socialization spaces on campus. They also have to fill out a symptom monitoring survey every day.

“It’s not that bad. It’s what we have to do at the moment. Hopefully when we get the vaccine everything goes back to normal,” Nathan Comstock, CCSU Senior.

“I think they’re dong the best they can and everyone on campus followed the rules last year, so I’m just excited to be back so I’m just going to follow the rules and stay safe,” Mike Demers, Senior.

“I’m looking forward to things being back in person. This is my last semester on campus. So I’m looking forward to finishing my college career in person,” Jessica McElroy, Senior.

Students who test positive will be placed in an isolation dorm for 10 days.