CCSU to pay $1.75 million settlement of claims accusing campus police officers of sexual harassment, assault

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The legal team of a woman police officer at Central Connecticut State University says she has obtained a $1.75 million settlement against the University after accusing it of fostering “an environment in its police department where sexual harassment and even sexual assault was the norm.”

The lawsuit says their client was raped by an officer who worked alongside her on three separate occasions.

Whenever she tried to report the incidents, the suing officer was both publicly shamed and denied backup when reporting to calls around campus, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also alleges that other officers sexually harassed undergraduate students. The CCSU police department did not conduct any investigations into these incidents, according to the lawsuit.

An outside firm later investigated the campus police department and found that the department failed to take preventing sexual assault and holding people accountable seriously.

The lawsuit also accuses professors and CCSU’s Chief Diversity Officer of sexual misconduct, and they are still employed by the University today.

The suing officer was one out of two women in the CCSU police department out of 29 officers total.