WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There are many big outdoor events that are keeping a close-eye on the air quality this weekend in Connecticut — like Glastonbury’s Lobsterfest and Hartford Taste.

Thousands are expected to turn out for “Celebrate West Hartford” this weekend. The annual festival at the Town Hall includes food, music, games, and rides.

Organizers said the wildfire smoke has impacted their setup, however, they’re looking forward to it hopefully being gone for the big event.

“The past few days have been rough, very thankful the tent company was able to set the tents up,” organizer Marsha Jacobskind said. “[We’re] in a good place to move [the] festival, which is exciting.”

Jacobskind said the organizers are in close contact with West Hartford and the Bloomfield Department of Health to make sure “everyone can come enjoy the festival.”

Celebrate West Hartford is set to take place on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 12 to 6 p.m. Find more information about the festival here.