HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — This weekend is all about celebrating dads, and the state’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) is doing that through art.

The DCF unveiled a brand new fatherhood mural, which was painted on the side of the DCF office on Hamilton Street in Hartford. The goal is to honor the important role dads have in their families’ lives.

“We are invested, we are committed, and we are compassionate about working with the whole family,” said Michael Williams, DCF’s deputy commissioner of operations. “And that includes our fathers and their role as dads in parenting in households, so this is a great day to make that statement loud and clear to all of us in Hartford and to the state of Connecticut.”

The Fatherhood mural was painted by local artist Corey Pane.