Cell phones banned from the classroom at Windsor Locks High School

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Windsor Locks High School will no longer be allowed to use their phones during class.

Principal Rebecca Bissonnette sent a letter to families on Oct. 15 saying students will be asked to keep their phones in their backpacks or lockers, or they can be collected at the start of class.

She said phones should not be in pockets or visible on desks.

Starting Monday, if a student is seen with a personal electronic device, which includes cell phones, smartwatches, or a personal iPad, they will be subject to disciplinary action.

“We understand that students have become more connected than ever to their personal devices; however, now that we are back to full in-person learning, it has become evident that students are struggling to disconnect from their phones and engage in their learning,” Bissonnette said.

VOTE IN OUR POLL: Do you think that cell phones should be banned from schools?

If students refuse to surrender their device or adhere to this policy, Bissonnette said they could face more serious consequences up to and including in-school suspension.

Students will be permitted to check their phones during passing time and at lunch.

Read the full letter below: