 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

Central Connecticut Hospital, New Britain EMS donate toys, clothes to local families in need

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some frontline workers in New Britain are giving back to the community.

The Hospital of Central Connecticut and New Britain EMS are teaming up to help local families in need this holiday season. Toys and clothes were collected throughout the hospital

New Britain EMS picked them up Friday and will deliver them to The Friendship Center for distribution. The donations will help thirteen families with a total of 23 kids.

“Given what has happened with COVID and having the opportunity to help families in the community, it’s an absolute great feeling to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter,” Heather Sokolowski, Hospital of Central Connecticut.

More than 200 donations were collected at the hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Investigation underway after deadly shooting on Hollywood Avenue in Hartford

News /

What's Right With Schools: East Hartford High School taking the extra effort to make sure remote learning attendance is high

News /

Hartford announces second round of grants for 100 more small businesses

News /

Teachers unions demand Governor mandate remote learning

News /

Tribal Winds Casino in East Windsor on pause due to COVID-19

News /

Tribal Winds Casino in East Windsor on pause due to COVID-19

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss