Central Connecticut Hospital, New Britain EMS donate toys, clothes to local families in need

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some frontline workers in New Britain are giving back to the community.

The Hospital of Central Connecticut and New Britain EMS are teaming up to help local families in need this holiday season. Toys and clothes were collected throughout the hospital

New Britain EMS picked them up Friday and will deliver them to The Friendship Center for distribution. The donations will help thirteen families with a total of 23 kids.

“Given what has happened with COVID and having the opportunity to help families in the community, it’s an absolute great feeling to make someone’s Christmas a little brighter,” Heather Sokolowski, Hospital of Central Connecticut.

More than 200 donations were collected at the hospital.