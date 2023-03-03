NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Bells tolled on the Central Connecticut State University campus on Friday morning in remembrance of a 21-year-old student, Sara Redman.

Redman passed away last weekend. She was found unresponsive in a residence hall.

“It’s a tragedy, its a loss for the classmates, for her roommates, its a loss for the whole central community and honoring her by tolling the bells was something we thought was necessary,” said Jodi Latina, vice president of communications and media at Central Connecticut State University.

Redman was from Burlington and studying bio-molecular science.

Her cause of death has not been released.