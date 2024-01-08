NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The spring semester starts next week at Connecticut universities, but at Central Connecticut State University, there is still time to sign up for classes.

Everything students need to start the semester was available all in one day on Monday for One Stop Enrollment Day.

Kimberly Delfino took advantage of it. She just transferred from community college to Central Connecticut State University.

“I was trying to get set up, and I thought that this would be a good time to get set up on all my classes and speak with everyone around,” Delfino said.

One Stop Enrollment Day was not just for transfer students. Scholars at any stage in the application process were welcome.

“If they haven’t started the application, they have the ability to start the application today, meet with an advisor within the admissions office and go over their credentials, go over their information,” said Alick Letang, the associate director of undergrad admissions at the university.

In one day, all in one place, future students went from table to table setting up financial aid, course scheduling, even campus activities. This was the fourth semester CCSU has done One Stop Enrollment. Enrollment in general is down at many state colleges and universities, but the event was one way to make it easier for students to sign up.

“Oftentimes, students felt that they were too late in the process so they would just stall,” Letang said. “So, this allows them to re-energize and get engaged. It also helps them lift, as well.”

That lifting will continue with students like Delfino getting their education, and then going into the education field, themselves.

“I’m planning on going in to teach math in either middle school or high school,” Delfino said.

This event goes on until 6 p.m. Monday.