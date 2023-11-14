NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police at Central Connecticut State University are investigating after racist graffiti was found in a dorm on campus.

Police said a student in the Seth North residence hall found a racial slur and swastika carved on the back of a bathroom stall door on Nov. 13. University leaders have since removed the carvings.

“Central has zero tolerance for all forms of hate crimes. These messages are offensive and impact all members of our community,” university President Zulma R. Toro wrote to the campus community. “The untold emotional damage to the groups who have been targeted should not be ignored. I am asking all of you to join me in supporting our friends and colleagues who are impacted by this crime and to speak out against hate and intolerance.”

School officials said, “In addition to the criminal investigation, any member of the campus community found to be responsible will be subject to disciplinary procedures for violation of Central policies and regulations.”

Campus faith consultants, faith-based student clubs, and counseling through the university’s student wellness services are available to students who wish to discuss the vandalism.