NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Central Connecticut State University unveiled new updated logos Thursday.

According to a press release, it has been almost 20 years since the university updated its logos. The university’s Marketing and Communications team also unveiled a brand-new logo system and marketing and promotional tools.

“This addition to our marketing platform has been a long time coming,” says Central Connecticut State University President Zulma R. Toro. “Central is leading the way in higher education, and this updated branding brings us into the 21st century. I am excited for this new look to become part of the greater conversation. Our students, faculty, and community partners can all share in this next step for Central.”

The university’s official seal will continue to be its legacy logo, but the new marketing logo will include a rendering of the university clock tower as a nod to the legacy logo.

Since the Blue Devil’s logo is a staple for the athletic department, the marketing team created a counterpart logo that can be used campus-wide.