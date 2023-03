HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A local business owner is doing what he can to help the people of Turkey as the nation recovers from that devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake.

The CEO of Bear’s Smokehouse BBQ Jamie McDonald traveled to Elbistan to serve meals to survivors. He said the team he’s working with put out about 6500 meals.

An incredible act of kindness. He’s been documenting his journey and you can follow it on Instagram.