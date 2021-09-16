Ceremony held in Hartford to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The celebrations continue for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Thursday is Mexican Independence Day. On this day in 1810, Mexico declared freedom from Spain after an 11-year war.

To celebrate in Connecticut, the Mexican flag was raised above the Capitol and a mariachi band played traditional music. During the ceremony, Mexican leaders talked about the importance of diversity.

“In America, migrants contribute to the social, economic and cultural wealth to the country. We have carried with us our traditions and our symbols and we have adapted them to a new society and give them new meanings,” said Jorge Islas Lopez, Consul General of Mexico in New York.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Renewed push comes from Democrats to expand Medicare

News /

Hallmark Christmas movie filming in Hartford

News /

Ceremony held for Mexican Independence Day in Hartford

News /

Glastonbury Police launch new dashboard to keep residents informed of recent crime

News /

Nyberg: TJ's Burritos in East Granby gives back to the local community

News /

Number of gun permits issued in towns in Greater Hartford area on the rise along with crime

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss