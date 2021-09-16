Ceremony held in Hartford to celebrate Mexican Independence Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The celebrations continue for Hispanic Heritage Month.

Thursday is Mexican Independence Day. On this day in 1810, Mexico declared freedom from Spain after an 11-year war.

To celebrate in Connecticut, the Mexican flag was raised above the Capitol and a mariachi band played traditional music. During the ceremony, Mexican leaders talked about the importance of diversity.

“In America, migrants contribute to the social, economic and cultural wealth to the country. We have carried with us our traditions and our symbols and we have adapted them to a new society and give them new meanings,” said Jorge Islas Lopez, Consul General of Mexico in New York.