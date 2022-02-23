NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday marks 77 years since the U.S. flag was raised by U.S. Marines on Iwo Jima during World War II. 100 Connecticut military members were killed in action in a battle that lasted five weeks.

Each of their names were read aloud at a flag-raising ceremony Wednesday at Connecticut’s National Iwo Jima Memorial in New Britain.

“The horror of war was all around you,” Commander John Buckley said. “Fear and terror. The fiercest battle in the history of the United States Marine Corps.”

Niantic’s World War II veteran, 97-year-old Harry Danos, survived the bloody battle. He is considered one of the oldest living survivors.

News 8’s co-chief meteorologist Gil Simmons had the honor of hosting Wednesday’s event and spoke with Danos.

“God has been good, and let me survive,” Danos said. “Thank you.”

They laid wreaths at Connecticut’s National Iwo Jima Memorial and recounted what happened 77 years ago.

“At 10:30 a.m. that morning, Feb. 23, 1945, using a piece of discarded Japanese water pipe to serve as a flagpole, they raised the first American flag to fly over Iwo Jima from Suribachi’s highest point,” Raymond Carrier, the president of the Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation, said.

The flag-raising is one of the most iconic war images ever captured on camera.

“Today and every day, we must certainly honor them and their families and their ultimate sacrifice to our great nation,” Buckley said.

After the ceremony, veterans and their families got treated to a lunch at Papa’s Dodge.