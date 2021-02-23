Ceremony in New Britain remembers 6,800 lives lost at Battle of Iwo Jima in WWII

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday marks 76 years since U.S. Marines raised the American flag on the fifth day of the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

To remember the 6,800 lives taken that day, there was a ceremony at the Iwo Jima monument in New Britain.

Raymond Carrier, president of the Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation Inc. said, “Our primary function is to educate the youngest so that this monument and others like it are not forgotten.”

The New Britain monument is the only one in the United States built by two Iwo Jima survivors.