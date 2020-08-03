 

Ceremony marks 10th anniversary of beer distributor shooting

Hartford

by: Associated Press

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Workers and families have gathered for a brief, low-key ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of a mass shooting that killed eight people at a Connecticut beer distribution company.

The small crowd on Monday observed a moment of silence in honor of the victims of the killings on Aug. 3, 2010, at Hartford Distributors in Manchester before prayers were said at a memorial on the company’s grounds.

A driver for Hartford Distributors, Omar Thornton, had just been fired for stealing beer when he killed the eight men and wounded two others before killing himself.

