Changes to Hartford schools possible as COVID-19 cases rise, mayor says many not cooperating with track-and-trace

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford and its school district have seen a recent increase in COVID-19 cases. Now, Mayor Luke Bronin is considering making a big change to schools.

“We continue to see trends that are troubling,” the mayor said at a press conference Tuesday.

At Webster School Tuesday, News 8 observed kids leaving all in-person classes and going home. But that may change over the next couple of weeks.

The school district is going to make an announcement on Oct. 12 whether not to go to hybrid learning or all virtual learning starting on Oct. 19.

The positivity rate is 2.6% in Hartford. They have 32 current cases: 10 are staff and 22 are students.

One of the biggest problems they’re facing is track-and-trace. When the counselors call, people are not cooperating, so they can’t reach out to other people in the community who might have been exposed.

Mayor Bronin encouraged everyone to cooperate with track-and-trace counselors, reminding residents, “Nobody is trying to get you in trouble. No one is going to give you a hard time. You’re not going to face repercussions. You don’t have to worry about someone saying you did something wrong.”

Also, the mayor says another reason for the increased number of cases could be ‘COVID fatigue’: people are tired of wearing the mask and social distancing, they’re getting worn out.

The mayor encourages people to stay vigilant. With cold weather and flu season coming, there is a likely chance for a further increase in coronavirus cases.