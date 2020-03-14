Breaking News
Charge recommended for officer related to New Haven inmate’s death

Hartford

by: The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn (AP) — A state prosecutor says a corrections officer who was videotaped kicking a New Haven jail inmate who died following the altercation should face third-degree assault charges.

But Ansonia-Milford State’s Attorney Margaret Kelley said in her report that the guards were not directly responsible for the death of the inmate, Carl Talbot, who suffered from severe mental illness.

Talbot, who was 30, died in March while jailed for a parole violation.

Authorities said he refused to leave a shower area or cooperate with officers and was subsequently pepper-sprayed multiple times and put in restraints in his cell. 

