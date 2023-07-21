HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Criminal charges have been dropped against a New Fairfield woman caught on News 8 cameras spitting on a Black Lives Matter protestor.

The incident happened on Jan. 6, 2021, during a protest outside the state capitol in Hartford. News 8 cameras captured the moment when a white woman identified as Yulia Gilshteyn spit on Keren Prescott, a Black Lives Matter activist.

Keren Prescott spent her 42nd birthday in Hartford Superior Court on Friday as a slew of criminal charges were dropped against Gilshteyn. Prescott said she felt hopeless, frustrated and betrayed after Gilshteyn’s charges were dropped.

Yulia Gilshteyn’s attorney said his client completed her obligation to the court and has paid for her actions.

“I just don’t understand how you can commit a crime on capitol grounds, in front of capitol police, on camera, and your charges are dropped,” Prescott said.

Prescott says she has health issues and this decision retraumatized her from that day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It brought all of the pain and the trauma right back, as if I was back there Jan. 6, 2021,” Prescott said.

Ioannis Kaloidis represents the defendant and says both sides knew today’s ruling was coming because his client was granted accelerated rehabilitation two years ago requiring her to take classes about hate crimes and complete community service.

“My client did what she was asked to do. She successful completed the program. The charges were dismissed. Everything happened exactly the way it should’ve been,” Kaloidis said.

He said there’s no dispute the incident happened on Jan. 6th, 2021, and his client regrets her actions.

“Of course, she does. Of course, she does and I don’t think there’s any question about that,” Kaloidis said.

Prescott’s attorney Ken Krayeske said the fight is about more than money. It’s about justice.

“We have to show people who are intolerant that we don’t tolerate that level of intolerance and we’re not doing a very good job right now of using the state monopoly on violence,” Krayeske said.

Prescott says she wants to stand up for others with stories like hers.

“My hope is that there won’t be another Keren Prescott having to stand in court and look at someone who committed, who assaulted them and realize that they’re not going to get justice. That’s my hope.”

While the court dropped the criminal case Prescott was awarded nearly $300,000 dollars in a civil lawsuit which Gilshteyen is appealing.