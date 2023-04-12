BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two college teams played in a charity baseball game to benefit the families of Bristol police officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte, Srgt. Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato.

Six months ago, the three police officers were shot during an ambush. DeMonte and Hamzy were killed in the line of duty. Iurato, who was also shot, fired the single shot that killed the gunman.

In honor of these heroes, Iurato’s college baseball team the Misericordia Cougars from Pennsylvania, reached out the city to set up a game in honor of the three officers.

Bristol police officer fatally shot suspect that killed 2 other officers

The game was held at Muzzy Field on Wednesday night and Officer Iurato threw the first pitch.

The team had special jerseys made with the names of the fallen officers.

“We are all super stoked to wear them,” said Jason Sanfilippo, a Misericordia baseball player. “It means a lot more than a regular jersey.”

The pain of losing two officers is still raw for the city of Bristol and the police department.

“There’s always mixed emotions,” said Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould. “You have your moments of sadness, still a lot of hurt and pain there. An incredible void in the Bristol Police Department and the community itself. They have always brought so much joy and love to not only the police department but to the community in Bristol and to their families and so you can feel it being carried on. There’s a tremendous amount of pride.”

Misericordia played against the Stevens Institute of Technology. All of the proceeds from tickets, food and raffles will benefit the families of the three police officers.

The Exchange Club of Bristol was also at the game, raising money for a special dinner for the Bristol Police Department

“Most of all, they deserve it,” said Jason Fields with the Exchange Club.” We don’t want them to forget how much we appreciate them.”

Just from raffle tickets, they raised $2,000 for the families.