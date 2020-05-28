Charter Oak, Trinity Health partner up to launch Covid-19 mobile testing program in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The push continues to get more people tested for Covid-19, especially in communities of color. Thursday, a new partnership in Hartford is expected to make testing access a lot easier.

State and local leaders say this is all an effort to bring more testing to parts of the community that don’t have same resources as others. And they say everyone who wants to, can and should be tested.

Governor Ned Lamont announced this partnership between Charter Oak, one of the federally funded medical centers in the capitol city, and Trinity Health, a group of Catholic hospitals.

They are partnering to launch mobile testing sites in 19 locations starting at a community center. The key here is that these tests are free. It will not cost you anything to get tested, and you don’t need insurance or an appointment. This will be the case through June 18.

In addition to this, Hartford also has nine permanent testing sites at hospitals and CVS stores. To date, there are 165 people hospitalized due to Covid-19 in Hartford county.

Mayor Luke Bronin says that’s due largely in part to the number of nursing homes there.

“There is a high concentration of nursing homes. And we have been looking carefully at the data to understand that data, and as you know fatalities have been highest in our nursing homes,” said Bronin.

“What this partnership with Charter Oak and Trinity means is we’re going to bring the testing to you and make it easier for you to get tested,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

It was mid March when Hartford had its first Covid case. Leaders there say these tests are essential to reopening the rest of the economy.