NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man in New Britain is celebrating his time on Earth for more than a century.

Alexander Pierro, a long-term member at the Arbor Rose assisted living center, celebrated his 107th birthday on Saturday.

He celebrated with party hats, balloons, and a chocolate cake.

Alexander Pierro | Photos courtesy Arbor Rose

The Arbor Rose, an affiliate of Hartford HealthCare Senior Services, is on the campus of the Jerome Home in New Britain.

Find information about Arbor Rose here.