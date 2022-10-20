BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Cheshire nonprofit organization is looking for volunteers to serve food Friday at a joint funeral for two Bristol officers who died in the line of duty.

As many as 50,000 people are expected to fill Rentschler Field for the services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy after they were shot and killed last week. A third policeman, Officer Alec Iurato, was injured.

Because of the Brave was founded in 2019 by then-16-year-old Haley Falk. The organization, which started as a blog, seeks to honor veterans, educates youth about service and support first responders.

Falk’s grandfather and father are veterans, and her father is also a sergeant with the Cheshire Police Department. Her upbringing, she says, led to her service.

“My family has always taught me to do more, and be more,” she said.

Because of the Brave can be contacted by emailing bcofthebrave1@gmail.com or by calling (203) 996-1453.