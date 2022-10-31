HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Greater Hartford area announced they will host a fundraiser event on Tuesday, Nov. 1, to raise money for the families of two fallen Bristol police officers.

Lt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, 34, were tragically killed in the line of duty earlier this month. They both left behind friends, families, and fellow officers.

Dedicated to helping those left behind, Chick-fil-A announced that open to close, a portion of all sales will go to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund.

“We are incredibly saddened by this tragedy and want to show care and support for the families of the fallen officers,” said Mike Hartman, a local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A in Southington. “We hope this fundraiser will help provide some relief during this heartbreaking time. Our deepest condolences go out to the families, and we thank the community for helping us give back to them.”

Here is a list of Chick-fil-A locations participating in the event:

Chick-fil-A Buckland Hills, 1428 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester, CT

Chick-fil-A Chicopee, 501 Memorial Drive, Chicopee, MA

Chick-fil-A Enfield, 25 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT

Chick-fil-A Glastonbury, 2941 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT

Chick-fil-A North Haven, 560 Universal Drive North, North Haven, CT

Chick-fil-A Southington, 801 Queen Street, Southington, CT

Chick-fil-A Wallingford, 1098 North Colony Road, Wallingford, CT

Chick-fil-A West Hartford, 509 New Park Avenue, West Hartford, CT

Hours of participation in these locations may vary, according to Chick-fil-A.

Donations to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund can also be made at any Thomaston Savings Bank branch by mail, or online at ThomastonSavingsBank.com/Heroes.