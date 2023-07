HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 2 year old boy has been injured in a fall from a third floor window in Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hartford Fire Department they responded to the report of a 2 year old boy falling from a third floor window at 1091 Capitol Avenue. According to a spokesman the child was treated at the scene and then taken by EMS to Connecticut Children’s. His condition is unknown.

Hartford Police are on scen investigating at this time.