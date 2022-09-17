WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A child was injured in West Hartford after falling from a third floor window, police said.

The West Hartford Police Department responded to Farmington Avenue for a report of an injured child. Police said the cause and severity of the injuries are still under investigation, but preliminary information suggested the child may have suffered a fall from a third floor window.

Both the child and parent/guardian were transported to an area hospital.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any further information, they’re urged to contact the WHPD at (860) 523-5203 or via the tip line at (860) 570-8969.

This is an active investigation.

