Suffield: Child transported to hospital after an incident in pool

SUFFIELD Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield Police are investigating an incident of a child in a pool in need of treatment.

At 11:07 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Suffield Public Safety Answering Point received a call on reports of a child possibly in a pool at 1080 South Grand Street.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders initiated life-saving measures on the child who had been located in the pool.

The victim was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.