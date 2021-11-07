Suffield: Child transported to hospital after an incident in pool

Hartford

by: Hannah St. Jean

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFIELD Conn. (WTNH) — Suffield Police are investigating an incident of a child in a pool in need of treatment.

At 11:07 a.m. on Sunday morning, the Suffield Public Safety Answering Point received a call on reports of a child possibly in a pool at 1080 South Grand Street.

Emergency services were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, responders initiated life-saving measures on the child who had been located in the pool.

The victim was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as further information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Suffield police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed a UConn student last month

News /

Hartford PD: Man injured in shooting on Dorothy Street

News /

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the U.S.

News /

Democrat Biggs wins Wethersfield recount for 9th seat on town council by 5 votes

News /

UConn Health begins administering COVID-19 vaccinations to children 5-11

News /

UConn Health set to administer COVID-19 vaccination to children 5-11

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss