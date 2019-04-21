Church in West Hartford holds Easter egg hunt, hides over 20,000 eggs

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Kids all over Connecticut enjoyed Easter egg hunts on Sunday, and in West Hartford, one brought tons of joy to local children.

Calvary Fellowship, a non-denominational church, held it's annual easter egg hunt this monring.

The hunt was supposed to be on the Conard High School field...but rainy weather forced the hunt inside the gym.

Kids decorated their own bags which they used to collect their eggs.

"Each kid walks away overflowing with baskets of eggs. That's a lot of fun," said Bill lamorey, the Lead Pastor at Calvary Fellowship. "But we really want it to be an experience where they learn about the importance of easter and what it means but also have a lot of fun. And I think that was accomplished."

The church hid over 20,000 eggs.