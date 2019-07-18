Cities across Connecticut prepare for hot weekend

(WTNH) — Ahead of the extreme heat over the weekend of July 19, 20 and 21, Governor Lamont advised residents to take precautions and offered reminders in regards to the cooling centers available across the state as well as prevention tips, like staying hydrated and cool.

“This will be the first period of extreme heat we’re experiencing so far this summer, and I want to remind everyone – particularly those in the most vulnerable communities – that cooling centers are available and can be located by calling 2-1-1. Everyone should take the necessary precautions as heat rises over the next several days.” – Governor Ned Lamont

Two major Connecticut cities held press conferences today centered around the expected high temperatures for the weekend.

Hartford public and first responder officials hosting a Thursday morning press conference centered around precautions for residents and visitors for the multiple events planned.

More than 50,000 visitors are expected in Hartford for two concerts, Cirque du Soleil, the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz, the Hartford Athletic soccer game and other events for this weekend.

Hartford will be opening Parker Memorial Community Center and Samuel V. Arroyo Recreation Center on Sunday, July 21st between noon – 8 PM, in addition to those same regularly scheduled hours on Saturday.

Asylum Hill Congregational Church will also be open on Sunday between 11 AM – 7 PM as a cooling center.

The Hartford Fire Department’s Special Services Unit will be passing out water bottles at bus stops, shelters, parks and playgrounds throughout the city starting at 10 AM on Saturday and 11 AM on Sunday.

New Haven city officials – including Mayor Toni Harp, Director of Emergency Services Rick Fontana, Fire Chief John Alston and more spoke about the preparations the city will be taking.

