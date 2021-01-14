City of Hartford opening several free learning hubs for students

(WTNH) — Learning hubs are opening at seven sites throughout Hartford, providing a safe place for kids to learn.

The new childcare option is for young kids in Hartford enrolled in hybrid or remote learning. About 300 of them will soon be able to spend their school day at learning hubs for free.

“As many students remain remote and as many remain in hybrid mode,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says. “We know many families struggle with that whether it’s because parents have to work and can’t be home to take care of the kids. Whether it’s because there isn’t enough room at home.”

The city is using $1 million of its money on the learning hubs. The Hartford Foundation donated half a million.

The hubs will open at the end of the month and stay open for six months.

To qualify to use them, kids must live in Hartford; must be a kindergarten, first, second or third-grade public school student; must be enrolled in hybrid or remote learning; and must have a parent or caregiver who meets low to moderate-income requirements.

