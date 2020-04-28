City of Hartford, PD crush seized ATVs, dirt bikes as part of ongoing enforcement efforts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford destroyed 31 ATVs and dirt bikes Tuesday afternoon at Corona’s Auto Parts as part of law enforcement’s efforts to target the illegal operation of these motorized recreational vehicles on city streets and parks.

Police Chief Jason Thody reported in a statement Tuesday, the illegal operation of ATVs and dirt bikes is “one of the most common complaints we hear from residents, and today we want to send the message that these vehicles have no place on our streets and in our parks.”

Chief Thody added that law enforcement sometimes finds the illegal use of these vehicles “is associated with other, more serious crimes.”

Mayor Luke Bronin said the city’s police department will continue to work “to reduce the hazardous operation” of these vehicles “which pose a threat to public safety and which is prohibited by City ordinance.”

According to the city, PD has seized more than 30 of these vehicles over the last month. Police attribute the uptick in use in the last month to the COVID-19 lockdown and shutdowns.

These vehicles are dangerous and we’re not going to tolerate them on our streets or in our parks. Through highly-visible enforcement operations, we’ve made progress deterring people from coming from outside of Hartford to ride, but we’ve seen an uptick in joyriding since the coronavirus lockdown. – Mayor Luke Bronin/ Hartford, CT

“The Police Department will continue to take these vehicles off our streets safely, and we will confiscate and destroy every vehicle we can,” Bronin ensured.

The vehicles crushed Tuesday were all collected by Hartford PD prior to the last few months, and “the City received permission to destroy them following legal proceedings.”

Hartford PD emphasized, when they recover stolen vehicles, they are returned to their rightful owners, but the vehicles destroyed Tuesday were modified in an illegal fashion and/or had their VINs obliterated or manipulated, so it made auction impossible.