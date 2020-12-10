City of Hartford providing $800K in grant funding to help local small businesses

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford will be providing a big grant that will help small businesses make ends meet during the pandemic.

$800,000 in grant funding will go to businesses that applied for aid in the first round of funding but did not receive any money. Mayor Luke Bronin and the President of the Hartford Foundation for Giving will officially announce the second round of funding Thursday morning.

80% of the businesses that received money for the first time around were either owned by women or people of color.