HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Going above and beyond during the age of COVID-19. The City of Hartford released a short ‘thank you’ documentary Wednesday.

“After The Clouds” gives viewers a look at the work of public, private, and non-profit workers in Hartford who have helped their communities during the pandemic.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin took part in the official release of the film Wednesday.

You can watch the film here.