City of Hartford, Saint Francis Hospital to open more COVID vaccine clinics to help serve area’s most vulnerable populations

Hartford

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford and Saint Francis Hospital are planning to open several new vaccine clinics.

The initiative will bring free COVID-19 vaccinations into local neighborhoods in the Capital City.

Hospital officials said it’s all in an effort to provide greater access to the vaccine for the area’s most vulnerable populations.

The first clinic, which is located at Parker Memorial Community Center, is already open.

Mayor Luke Bronin and hospital staff will hold a news conference to talk about the initiative later this morning. You can stream it live on WTNH.com or the News 8 app.

Saint Francis Hospital is a member of Trinity Health Of New England.

